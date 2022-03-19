First United Bank & Trust Has $749,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 258.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,955,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.11. 3,112,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,994,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day moving average of $328.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.21 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

