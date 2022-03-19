Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.550-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $830 million-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.32 million.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. 518,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,523. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $47.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.33 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 256.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 268,465 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after buying an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 194,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 18,538 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

