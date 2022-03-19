Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives $47.14 Average PT from Brokerages

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

LRCDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Europe initiated coverage on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

OTCMKTS:LRCDF remained flat at $$34.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.