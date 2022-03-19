American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$4.75 price target on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, November 29th.

In other American Hotel Income Properties REIT news, Director William Michael Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.61 per share, with a total value of C$36,113.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,846.85.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN remained flat at $C$4.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. 701,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,134. The stock has a market capitalization of C$338.51 million and a PE ratio of -16.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.68. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of C$3.40 and a one year high of C$4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

