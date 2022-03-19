Divergent Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 5,985 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Divergent Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after purchasing an additional 115,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,935,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,022,100. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.24. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.55 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

