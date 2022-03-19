Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.56. 602,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,867. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

