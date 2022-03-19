Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 11,941 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.76.

NYSE:MS traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,166,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,416,603. The firm has a market cap of $170.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.57 and a 200-day moving average of $99.11. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 24.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

