Jigstack (STAK) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.08 Million

Jigstack (STAK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Jigstack has a total market cap of $6.08 million and $22,259.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jigstack has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jigstack Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,763,939 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Jigstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jigstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jigstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

