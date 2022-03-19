Raven Protocol (RAVEN) One Day Volume Tops $124.00

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $124.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00046712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.11 or 0.07027942 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,933.19 or 1.00031687 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00033078 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RAVENUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.