Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,354 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.1% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,761 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.09.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total transaction of $2,347,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH stock opened at $506.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $359.01 and a one year high of $510.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $477.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.47.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

