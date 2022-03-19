Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Lowered by Divergent Wealth Advisors

Divergent Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF comprises 5.2% of Divergent Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors owned about 0.53% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $25,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONEQ. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.20. The stock had a trading volume of 377,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,408. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.57. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $63.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

