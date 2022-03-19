DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,222,000 after purchasing an additional 544,809 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,609,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,711 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

DraftKings stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,323,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,295,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.96. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry Sloan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $769,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

