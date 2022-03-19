HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INSM. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Insmed during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Insmed by 106,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 29,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,064. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $38.41.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 102.11% and a negative net margin of 230.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,410,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,556 shares of company stock worth $3,208,544 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

