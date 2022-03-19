Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.48% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

CPRX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.62. 2,236,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,671. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $785.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRX. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,259,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after buying an additional 1,019,389 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 540.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 370,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

