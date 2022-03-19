Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) Announces Earnings Results

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 225.58%.

Shares of NASDAQ RCAT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 million and a PE ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. Red Cat has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $7.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red Cat by 119.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Red Cat during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Red Cat during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 7.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

