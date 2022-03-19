Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.67 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.68.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

