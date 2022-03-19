Herold Advisors Inc. Purchases 20 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla stock opened at $905.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $897.12 and its 200 day moving average is $934.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 663,187 shares of company stock worth $602,321,320. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 target price for the company. New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

