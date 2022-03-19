Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,475,641 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,867,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475,641 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.2% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,010,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $162.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $225.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.18 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

