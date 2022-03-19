AE Wealth Management LLC Has $36.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $36,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 30.5% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 71.0% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $140.30 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $196.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.30. The firm has a market cap of $255.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.