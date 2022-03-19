Level Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 145 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,101,878 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $480,847,000 after purchasing an additional 536,364 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Target by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,797,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $411,304,000 after purchasing an additional 362,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 611,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $139,942,000 after purchasing an additional 324,105 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT opened at $226.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.41. The company has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $179.63 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

