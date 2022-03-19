iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,082,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,729,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,483,000 after buying an additional 111,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,078,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,119,000 after buying an additional 13,398 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 814,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,409,000 after purchasing an additional 396,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 730,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.65. 1,094,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,736. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.17 and a 1-year high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.