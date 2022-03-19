HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $17,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of EFV traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,547,551 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

