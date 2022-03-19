OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of OCI in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCINF remained flat at $$30.33 during trading on Monday. OCI has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $26.74.

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

