Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $2.90 on Friday, reaching $64.71. The stock had a trading volume of 636,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.97. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $634,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

