Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 500.83 ($6.51).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.50) to GBX 580 ($7.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.37) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.67) price target on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.53) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN traded up GBX 4.15 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 479.25 ($6.23). 77,679,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,004,184. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 514.10 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 430.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 383.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

About Glencore (Get Rating)

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.