G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

GIII traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $31.42. 1,008,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,601,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,273,000 after buying an additional 93,012 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

