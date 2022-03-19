G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.17 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.
GIII traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $31.42. 1,008,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.71. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $35.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIII shares. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.
About G-III Apparel Group (Get Rating)
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G-III Apparel Group (GIII)
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.