Digitalcoin (DGC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5.00

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $129,556.23 and $5.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,992.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,970.68 or 0.07074293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.32 or 0.00269848 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.11 or 0.00745637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00072859 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.77 or 0.00475722 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.44 or 0.00415408 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,570,078 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.