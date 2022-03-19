First United Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52,510 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.43.

NEE traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,137,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,477,121. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $161.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

In other news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

