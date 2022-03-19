United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $178,887,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $89,663,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,498,000 after buying an additional 465,992 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $77,340,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $219.78. 6,202,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,776. The stock has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.81. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.