First United Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First United Bank & Trust lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,981,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 115,526.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 142,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,097 shares during the period.

IWP stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

