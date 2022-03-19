Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Short Interest Up 16.4% in February

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,730,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the February 13th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.00.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $479,452.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock valued at $3,133,715 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. Duke Energy has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

