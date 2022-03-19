F&V Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,424. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $216.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.49. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $589.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

