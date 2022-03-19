Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,913,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,897,000 after buying an additional 2,724,188 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,460,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after buying an additional 64,552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,078,737 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average of $50.53.

