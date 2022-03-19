First United Bank & Trust Increases Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

First United Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,271,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,858,000 after buying an additional 1,702,326 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,986,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,829,000 after buying an additional 527,145 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,613,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after buying an additional 490,888 shares in the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 276.5% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 631,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after buying an additional 463,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 305,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after buying an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,890 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.71. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

