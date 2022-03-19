Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 8.85%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 1,693,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.31 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

In other news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 10,000 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John F. Cooney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 25,109.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 456,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 454,479 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 222.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 929,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 641,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 202.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 266,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

