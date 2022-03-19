PancakeSwap (CAKE) Market Cap Reaches $1.80 Billion

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.48 or 0.00015502 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $232.43 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00036318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00107485 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 277,861,530 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

