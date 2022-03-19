Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) to report sales of $61.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.37 million to $63.73 million. Veracyte posted sales of $36.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $269.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.60 million to $271.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $326.37 million, with estimates ranging from $310.90 million to $333.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 34.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Veracyte to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Veracyte by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 10.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 1.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.29. 2,237,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,323. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.72. Veracyte has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.