-$0.08 EPS Expected for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verastem will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In other Verastem news, CEO Brian M. Stuglik sold 13,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $31,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 35,868 shares of company stock valued at $76,921 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,923,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 85,385 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Verastem by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 110,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 60,197 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSTM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,911,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,474. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $4.94. The stock has a market cap of $242.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

