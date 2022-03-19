Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-$630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.77. The stock had a trading volume of 593,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $37.72 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total transaction of $1,142,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,432,490 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,656,000 after buying an additional 61,138 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultra Clean by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 34,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

