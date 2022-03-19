Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 77.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Airbnb by 34.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 31,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $4,390,949.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,747 shares of company stock worth $22,703,102. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $9.45 on Friday, hitting $167.00. 8,372,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,981,725. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.56. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.74 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.