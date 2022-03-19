Insight Folios Inc Has $418,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,935,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $853,977,000 after purchasing an additional 391,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $219.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,439,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,691,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.68. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

