Forte Capital LLC ADV Makes New $233,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,806 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Fastenal by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,302,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,999 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fastenal by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,644 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fastenal by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,726,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,948,000 after acquiring an additional 832,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST opened at $57.87 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.02%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

