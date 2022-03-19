Insight Folios Inc Purchases 141 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Insight Folios Inc raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CME Group stock traded up $3.32 on Friday, reaching $249.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,793,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,479. The firm has a market cap of $89.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.17. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Compass Point lifted their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.77.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

