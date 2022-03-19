Insight Folios Inc Raises Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CNA Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLI traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. 853,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,750. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.58.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

