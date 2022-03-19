Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 575 The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,676,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,944,539,000 after acquiring an additional 321,182 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after acquiring an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,656,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,019,459,000 after acquiring an additional 139,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $862,328,000 after acquiring an additional 132,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,718,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $760,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $4.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $251.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,042,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $233.32 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.85.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.