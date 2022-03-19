Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $453.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,699,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,544,719. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.94 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $480.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $573.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $647.00.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

