Members Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM opened at $93.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.76%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

