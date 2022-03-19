Insight Folios Inc Increases Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 782.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.98. 2,817,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.41%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

