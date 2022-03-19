Insight Folios Inc Purchases 2,966 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 3,580,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.58 and a 12 month high of $45.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.92.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

