Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up about 2.8% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Starwood Property Trust worth $5,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 15,684.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 19,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 346,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STWD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.89. 2,843,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,236. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.82. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.37 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.26%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 125.49%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

